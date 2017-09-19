Music
Home > Music

Oh, Really? Tami Roman Accused Of Stealing Bonnet Chronicles

Up and coming VH1 star comes for Tami, and Tami dusts off an old video in response.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Tami Roman almost didn’t have time to respond to accusations that she swiped the idea for her Bonnet Chronicles, but she found a few moments.

A woman who identifies herself as Skrawberry came for Tami last week, claiming that the Basketball Wives veteran is ripping off her Bonnet Gang videos on Instagram.

If this is the first you’ve ever heard of Skrawberry, The Jasmine Brand reports that she may be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Aye sus @tamiroman. This is ridiculous. This hoe stole #BonnetGang. Now she redo'n my old vids

A post shared by Skrawberry Inc. (@sk_rawberry) on

Tami didn’t seem familiar with Skrawberry, so she didn’t put too much energy in crafting a new reply to the prospective VH1’s star’s claims. Instead, she pulled a response out of the vault.

In a repost from June 2016, which seems to have been removed from her Instagram, Tami wrote, “SHOUT OUT TO Moms Mabley, Hattie McDaniels and Kim Wayans as Bonita Buttrel–the first SISTAHS who made it ok to do comedy & have something on your head! Couldn’t mention you cuz I DON’T KNOW YOU!”

RELATED STORIES:

Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor

Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami Roman & Evelyn Lozada’s Beef

7 Life Lessons We Learned From Tami Roman’s #BonnetChronicles

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 24 hours ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 1 day ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 4 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Agrees With Trump, Says ‘Real Men’…
 4 days ago
09.15.17
Tyrese Finally Got A Response From The Rock…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 5 days ago
09.14.17
Photos