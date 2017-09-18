The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Kevin Hart Not Ready To Be Married? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Kevin Hart took to social media on Saturday to issue a public apology aimed at his wife and children, seemingly confirming reports that he’s cheating on his second (and current) wife, Eniko Parrish. After weeks of rumors and speculations on the topic, an extortionist has released footage and images that show Kevin in compromising situations with women who are not his wife.

What’s the problem? Why cheat again? Has Kevin Hart just maybe not been ready to get married the whole time? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

