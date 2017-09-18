The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Sings About Which Underwear To Wear Today [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Before these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins sings a little song about choosing which underwear to put on. She says she’s deciding between granny-panties or a thong! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Wants The Blind Pit Bull Removed From The Church Grounds [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Doesn’t Quite Understand Usher’s Herpes Scandal [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Hears Maya Angelou’s Poem For Charlie Murphy [EXCLUSIVE]

Photos