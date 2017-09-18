Music
Home > Music

WATCH: Discover Ways To Market In The Digital And Fashion Space As Well As Advice On Entrepreneurship

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment


LATINISTA TECH PANEL

Source: Nagina Lane / Hello Beautiful


Hello Beautiful x Latinista hosted a conversation on fashion in the tech and digital space titled TECH: THE NEW FASHIONISTA How Tech Is Changing The Way We Live. Hosted by Dee Rivera, the CEO of Latinista, the panel consisted of our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, CEO of XENIAPP, Sachin Narode, Senior Product Marketing Specialist Of Sony Life Space UX, Tamica Fields, CEO of EC-OPS, Esmeralda Cruz, and Celebrity Designer, Cesar Galindo.

LATINISTA TECH PANEL

Source: Nagina Lane / Hello Beautiful


Rivera moderated the panel where audience members got insightful advice on technology, incorporating influencers into your marketing plans, changes within the tech, fashion tech, digital space, and more. Wish you could have been part of the conversation, you can! View the entire discussion above.

DON’T MISS:

These Tips Will Help You Break Into The Fashion Tech Or Online Beauty Space In Style

Michelle Obama Advocates For More Women And POC To Be Involved In The Tech Industry

New Scientific Technology May Soon Be Able To Tell If Your Clothes Are Slave Labor-Free

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 hours ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Agrees With Trump, Says ‘Real Men’…
 3 days ago
09.15.17
Tyrese Finally Got A Response From The Rock…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 4 days ago
09.14.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 5 days ago
09.13.17
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over…
 5 days ago
09.13.17
T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’…
 5 days ago
09.13.17
Photos