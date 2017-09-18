Music
Issa Rae Was All Of Us When She Said She Was Rooting For Black People At The Emmys

The 'Insecure' star told an Emmy's reporter exactly what all of us were thinking.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


The Emmys have been historically White since its inception in 1949. And yet, the 69th annual awards ceremony brought dozens of Black talent to the red carpet, and actress Issa Rae was among the cohort of melanin magic.

As Issa walked the carpet adorned in Vera Wang, a reporter asked the ‘Insecure’ star who she was rooting for during the ceremony.

Her response was unapologetic: “Black people.”

Her dream came true with actor Donald Glover, Sterling K. Brown, and ‘Master’s of None’ writer Lena Waithe all making history with their wins.

Photos