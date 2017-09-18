Music
Nas Brings His Queen Back To Queens

Nas and Nicki posed with a Benz for an impromptu photo shoot.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Nas have quickly become the new ‘it’ couple in Hollywood. From Instagram sightings to birthday celebrations, the two have been linked romantically for the last couple of months.

The stars solidified their bae status by having an impromptu photo shoot in their native borough, Queens. Nas posted a photo of the Queen of the Barbz in his new Benz with the caption “Picked up shorty from queens, we out.”

Got my Bday 1988 190E Benz & picked up Shorty from Queens! We Out!

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

 

