How Donald Glover Made History At The 2017 Emmy Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Last night, the 2017 Emmy Awards took place, and the awards night honored a diverse group of winners in television this year. A lot of firsts took place, but a great win for hip-hop was when Donald Glover (formerly known as Childish Gambino) won not one, but two Emmy Awards! The first one, for Best Director of a Comedy Series, has never been awarded to a black director, ever! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Will Migos Bring Donald Glover Out Of “Rap-Retirement?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Donald Glover’s 2017 Golden Globe Win Was A Win For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why It’s A Big Deal That Donald Glover Was Cast In Star Wars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2017 Emmy Awards
31 photos Launch gallery
1. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Source:Getty
1 of 31
2. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Source:Getty
2 of 31
3. Lakeith Stanfield
Source:Getty
3 of 31
4. Leslie Jones
Source:Getty
4 of 31
5. Issa Rae
Source:Getty
5 of 31
6. Tracee Ellis Ross
Source:Getty
6 of 31
7. Donald Glover
Source:Getty
7 of 31
8. Simone Smith and LL Cool J
Source:Getty
8 of 31
9. Zoe Kravitz
Source:Getty
9 of 31
10. Samira Wiley
Source:Getty
10 of 31
11. Thandie Newton
Source:Getty
11 of 31
12. Sonequa Martin-Green
Source:Getty
12 of 31
13. Priyanka Chopra
Source:Getty
13 of 31
14. Gina Rodriguez
Source:Getty
14 of 31
15. Rashida Jones
Source:Getty
15 of 31
16. Regina King
Source:Getty
16 of 31
17. Uzo Aduba
Source:Getty
17 of 31
18. Marsai Martin
Source:Getty
18 of 31
19. Yara Shahidi
Source:Getty
19 of 31
20. RuPaul
Source:Getty
20 of 31
21. Ron Cephas Jones
Source:Getty
21 of 31
22. Laverne Cox
Source:Getty
22 of 31
23. Susan Kelechi Watson
Source:Getty
23 of 31
24. Jessica Biel
Source:Getty
24 of 31
25. Tessa Thompson
Source:Getty
25 of 31
26. Yvette Nicole Brown
Source:Getty
26 of 31
27. Padma Lakshmi
Source:Getty
27 of 31
28. Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart
Source:Getty
28 of 31
29. Anika Noni Rose
Source:Getty
29 of 31
30. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Source:Getty
30 of 31
31. The Cast Of "Stranger Things": Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin
Source:Getty
31 of 31