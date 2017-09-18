How Donald Glover Made History At The 2017 Emmy Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Last night, the 2017 Emmy Awards took place, and the awards night honored a diverse group of winners in television this year. A lot of firsts took place, but a great win for hip-hop was when Donald Glover (formerly known as Childish Gambino) won not one, but two Emmy Awards! The first one, for Best Director of a Comedy Series, has never been awarded to a black director, ever! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Will Migos Bring Donald Glover Out Of “Rap-Retirement?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Donald Glover’s 2017 Golden Globe Win Was A Win For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why It’s A Big Deal That Donald Glover Was Cast In Star Wars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]