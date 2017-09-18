The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Donald Glover Made History At The 2017 Emmy Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Last night, the 2017 Emmy Awards took place, and the awards night honored a diverse group of winners in television this year. A lot of firsts took place, but a great win for hip-hop was when Donald Glover (formerly known as Childish Gambino) won not one, but two Emmy Awards! The first one, for Best Director of a Comedy Series, has never been awarded to a black director, ever! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

