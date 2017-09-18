The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Who Done It: Cocaine Dealer Calls The Cops To Help Find His Missing Drugs [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
It’s that time again for Who Done It! Headkrack gives the caller three stories and she had to figure out if a black or white person did the crime. In the first story a man called the cops to report armed robbery in progress. When the cops got there the man who called was waiting outside and there was no crime happening.

He told the cops he called because he left his iPhone in the house and needed it, surprisingly a Black person did that crime. The next story a man called to complain about his missing cocaine. When the cops arrived they found a massive amount and the man was arrested.

