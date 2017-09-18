What Lil Uzi Vert’s Streaming Win Reveals About The Music Industry [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lil Uzi Vert‘s song,”XO Tour Llif3″, has been certified 2x platinum after spinning non-stop all summer. It has been streamed over one billion times. Despite that fact, then actual amount of money that Lill Uzi Vert collected from that isn’t truly reflective of that feat. As Headkrack states, Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

