Kevin Hart Apologizes To His Family Via Video & The Alleged Other Woman Says This….

Kevin Harts ex-wife may have had a point while his new wife might be reaping the definition of this old adage.

Kevin Hart posted a video via his Instagram yesterday apologizing to his wife and kids for not making smart decisions, but he would not allow someone to have financial gain because of his mistakes.

kevinhart4realSending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.

Not long after the Kevin Hart post, the alleged woman that is supposedly inspiration of his post did this. see below

Monique ‘MoMo’ Gonzalez, the woman who was caught spending time with Kevin Hart in the back of a car at 5am in Miami a few months ago, took to Instagram in the wake of Kevin’s apology. Via B. Scott

The truth always comes to light ✨ • La verdad siempre sale a la luz A post shared by MoMo 🇨🇺 (@heresmomo) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

