Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Fox Sports Host Says He Believes in “the First Amendment and Boobs” on CNN

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

CNN World Headquarters...

Source: John Greim / Getty


CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin was leading a discussion Friday afternoon over the ongoing controversy surrounding ESPN opting not to fire SportsCenterhost Jemele Hill for calling Donald Trump a “bigot” and “white supremacist” in a Twitter rant earlier this week. She was speaking with former ESPN senior editor and close friend of Hill’s, Keith Reed, and Clay Travis of Fox Sports when the latter made a shockingly inappropriate comment.

“That had absolutely nothing to do with sports, and they said, look, you can’t have this opinion, it’s too conservative, we’re not going to allow it,” Travis reasoned. He continued, and this is where things veered off course: “I think that’s a bad move, I’m a First Amendment absolutist, I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs.”

It was clear by Reed and Baldwin’s faces that they couldn’t believe what they had just heard. “Wait, did you just say you believe in the First Amendment, and … Hold on, hold on,” she said. “I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show. What did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and “B-double-O-B-S?”


 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of John Griem and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Washington Free Beacon, CNN, YouTube, and Uproxx

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 1 day ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Agrees With Trump, Says ‘Real Men’…
 2 days ago
09.15.17
Tyrese Finally Got A Response From The Rock…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 3 days ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 3 days ago
09.14.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 4 days ago
09.13.17
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over…
 4 days ago
09.13.17
T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’…
 4 days ago
09.13.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 5 days ago
09.12.17
Photos