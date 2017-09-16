[WATCH] Cardi B Thank Fans For Making ‘Bodak Yellow’ #2 On The Charts

In the wake of Cardi B’s amazing success, the rapper is always one to thank her fans for holding her down.

In a recent video, she gives major love to those who have helped make her hit single “Bodak Yellow” number two on the Billboard 100 charts.

“Thank you so much for making ‘Bodak Yellow’ No. 2 on the [Billboard chart],” Cardi exclaimed.

“I can’t believe this s**t and, just to know that I might make it to No. 1, it’s just like, I don’t know, like, it’s a crazy feeling.” Rap’s new First Lady seemed to be overwhelmed by the sense of her own accomplishment, searching for the right words to describe exactly what she’s been able to do over the last little while.

“A bitch like me … I never expected that s**t like this would be f**king happening to me [and] it’s all thanks to y’all,” added Cardi B, who went on to specifically list some keys groups of people who deserved extra props for the “Bodak Yellow” support.

Watch her entire Instagram video below:

As we previously reported, “Bodak Yellow” went certified gold and its video has just under 100 million views.

The 24-year-old recently told Billboard that while this is everything she’s worked hard for, she’s still shocked to see success actually happening to her.

“It feels so good,” Cardi said.

“As I climb to the Billboards, it’s like, “Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m here! Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m here! Oh my God, I’m here! I’m No. 3 on the Billboards! Every single time [that] I see myself there, I literally be crying. You guys don’t understand.”

We just love her!

