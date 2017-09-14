Watch A Celebration Of Life: Dick Gregory Homegoing Service This Saturday

In honor of his legacy, many will come from across the world to celebration the life of. Urban One will head the coverage as TV One’s Roland Martin will host a live stream of his homegoing service this Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 3pm here . We will also carry the livestream here onand on our

Special Guests will include Stevie Wonder, Minister Louis Farrakhan, C.T. Vivian, Martin Luther King III, Myrlie Evers-Williams, Ilyasah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X), Rain Pryor (daughter of Richard Pryor), Rev. William Barber, Joe Morton, Nick Cannon, Killer Mike and many more.

For more information on his homegoing service, see below or visit his tribute site HERE.

Dick Gregory’s Celebration of Life

Saturday, September 16, 2017

City of Praise Family Ministries

8501 Jericho City Drive

Landover, MD 20785

The Gregory family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please consider purchasing copies of Dick Gregory’s newest book “ Defining Moments in Black History “ for your family or friends to keep the words and passions of Dick Gregory front and center. Or, consider a tax-deductible donation to the Dick Gregory foundation.

Please visit Dickgregorytribute.com for details on ticket distribution.

