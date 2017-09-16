Music
Home > Music

Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Custody Settlement

Who gets more time with baby Dream, Rob or Chyna?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a costly agreement in their nasty custody battle over their baby Dream Kardashian.

The former couple has settled on a deal for joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter, but it does not come cheap. According to TMZ.com, Rob has agreed to pay his ex-fiance $20,000 a month in child support.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Rob initially only wanted to pay about $10,000 a month, but Chyna wanted at least $50,000 a month. However, Rob eventually offered to pay $20,000 a month if Chyna dropped her claims of suffering domestic violence. He will also pay Chyna’s legal fees.

Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob not long after their split, alleging in court documents that Rob beat her and cyberbullied her. She claimed he also threatened to kill himself.

A substantial amount of the money that Chyna is getting will be used to pay for nannies as Rob is concerned about Chyna’s parenting. Dream will be with Rob most of the time since he’s got slightly more than 50 percent custody; but he wants to make sure that there are enough child care professionals around when she is with Chyna.

RELATED STORIES:

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Agree To Share Physical Custody Of Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In His Family

Update: Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna On Blast For Cheating, Chyna Responds

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 1 day ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Agrees With Trump, Says ‘Real Men’…
 2 days ago
09.15.17
Tyrese Finally Got A Response From The Rock…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 3 days ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 3 days ago
09.14.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 4 days ago
09.13.17
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over…
 4 days ago
09.13.17
T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’…
 4 days ago
09.13.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 5 days ago
09.12.17
Photos