Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Shows Her Walking Into Freezer Alone

Chicago community activist, Andrew Holmes said Thursday that surveillance video from a Rosemont hotel shows Kenneka Jenkins entering a walk-in freezer alone.

Holmes said the video shows Kenneka Jenkins, waiting in the lobby of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel after her friends apparently went up to the room in which they had been partying to retrieve some possessions. Jenkins then takes the elevator to a lower level and wanders around, opening doors. Jenkins then opens two doors in a kitchen area and enters the walk-in freezer. The doors close behind her and Jenkins is seen no more. Read More

See press conference video below:

