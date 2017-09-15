Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Shows Her Walking Into Freezer Alone

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Shows Her Walking Into Freezer Alone

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Chicago community activist, Andrew Holmes said Thursday that surveillance video from a Rosemont hotel shows Kenneka Jenkins entering a walk-in freezer alone.

Holmes said the video shows Kenneka Jenkins, waiting in the lobby of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel after her friends apparently went up to the room in which they had been partying to retrieve some possessions. Jenkins then takes the elevator to a lower level and wanders around, opening doors. Jenkins then opens two doors in a kitchen area and enters the walk-in freezer. The doors close behind her and Jenkins is seen no more. Read More

See press conference video below:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 3 days ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 3 days ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 4 days ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 5 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 5 days ago
09.11.17
Photos