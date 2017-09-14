9 O'Clock News
Blac Chyna In Studio Working With Tory Lanez, Swae Lee, And Jeremih On Her Debut Rap Album

via TMZ:

Blac Chyna has been in the studio working with Mally Mall, the producer who discovered Tyga and helped launch his rap career.

Tmz is also reporting that Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, Jeremih and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee will all be featured on the album.

Between the commentary from T.I. and Snoop, to the memes, the internet can't decide who should hold the L.

