EXCLUSIVE! H.E.R. Does First Live Radio Interview With The Morning Heat! [VIDEO]

EXCLUSIVE! H.E.R. Does First Live Radio Interview With The Morning Heat! [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
WHO IS H.E.R.? It’s a question that has been asked A LOT.

You may have heard a little about H.E.R. and question who H.E.R really is. Well, for the first time she sits down The Morning Heat to discuss what H.E.R stands for, music collaboration, why she makes her identity and what it’s like touring with Bryson Tiller.

Thankful for you Tiller 💛#SETITOFFTOUR

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on

H.E.R. is currently wrapping up the ‘Set It Off’ tour with Bryson Tiller and Metro Boomin’. She will be performing LIVE in Detroit for the first time tonight at Masonic Temple.

Watch the FULL interview below to really get to know H.E.R!!


Photos