EXCLUSIVE! H.E.R. Does First Live Radio Interview With The Morning Heat! [VIDEO]

WHO IS H.E.R.? It’s a question that has been asked A LOT.
You may have heard a little about H.E.R. and question who H.E.R really is. Well, for the first time she sits down The Morning Heat to discuss what H.E.R stands for, music collaboration, why she makes her identity and what it’s like touring with Bryson Tiller.
H.E.R. is currently wrapping up the ‘Set It Off’ tour with Bryson Tiller and Metro Boomin’. She will be performing LIVE in Detroit for the first time tonight at Masonic Temple.
Watch the FULL interview below to really get to know H.E.R!!
Why The Whole World F*ck’s With @BrysonTiller [GALLERY]
1. 1662663_1507720959530159_1603871769_nSource:Instagram 1 of 14
2. T R A P S O U L, Euro Tour. tickets go on sale this Friday 9:00AM BST http://www.trapsoul.comSource:Instagram 2 of 14
3. enoughSource:Instagram 3 of 14
4. black ops madness continues.Source:Instagram 4 of 14
5. xbox crew since youth LOOOLSource:Instagram 5 of 14
6. throwback to when she hated waterSource:Instagram 6 of 14
7. miami bless.Source:Instagram 7 of 14
8. 12362275_901981513255549_360860107_nSource:Instagram 8 of 14
9. 📓🖊Source:Instagram 9 of 14
10. traditionalSource:Instagram 10 of 14
11. @losangelesconfidential @tunjitunji @neildominiqueSource:Instagram 11 of 14
12. she wanted me to sign her breasts LOLSource:Instagram 12 of 14
13. @bigseanSource:Instagram 13 of 14
14. London Nights. this is my jet-lagged & stoned at the same time face.Source:Instagram 14 of 14
