This summer Selena Gomez underwent a Kidney transplant, and her donor was her best friend.

Selena posted a pic post-surgery of her and kidney donor Francia Raisa. She said, “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed i was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.”

Read more here.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: