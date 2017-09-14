Gary’s Tea: Why It’s A Good Thing Janet Jackson Left Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In 2012, Janet Jackson married billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana. In January, they welcomed their first child, Eissa. In April, they separated. Janet surprised fans when she announced their separation. And now, they’re going through a divorce and custody battle.

According to Randy Jackson, it’s apparent that the situation was seriously unhealthy for Janet and her new baby, and it’s a totally necessary move for Janet to remove herself from those conditions. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

