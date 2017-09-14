The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Future & Cher Deliver Trap Remix That Nobody Asked For [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Gap is in the midst of an ad campaign that is linking up celebrities from different disciplines, genres and walks of life. Their commercials recently have been featuring famous people you never once imagined you’d see together, like Cher and Future, for example. It was all good up until this latest, strange ad gave us the trap remix of Sly & the Family Stone‘s 1969 “Everyday People” that nobody asked for.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

