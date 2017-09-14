The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Started A Hurricane Relief Fund In JahLion Sound’s Name [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted September 14, 2017
JahLion says when he got onto Twitter, he had messages from people who said they donated to his hurricane relief fund. Once he realized that Black Tony was behind it all, JahLion confronted him and told him to stop using his name for things. He and Rickey Smiley grilled him about whether he had a solid plan for putting the money to use for folks in need. Needless to say, Black Tony didn’t take kindly to the criticism. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

