How Nicki Minaj Sparked Debate About Rap’s Devotion To High-End Designers [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj was at a New York Fashion Week afterparty when she gave an impassioned speech about designers appropriating black culture, but shutting black people and models out of their shows. She thanked designer Philipp Plein, who just held a fashion show using hip-hop artists as models.

But people called out Nicki Minaj because she and other rappers are always shouting out and worshipping the very designers she criticizes in their music. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

