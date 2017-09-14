Did Nas & Nicki Minaj Make Their “Relationship” Official?

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Did Nas & Nicki Minaj Make Their “Relationship” Official?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine

18 photos Launch gallery

Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine

Continue reading Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine

Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine


It’s looking like the Nas and Nicki Minaj dating rumors are true.


The legendary Queens rappers was spotted together Wednesday night at Nas’ 44th Birthday celebration and were caught on Instagram Live getting frisky. In the video above you will see Nas catching Minaj by surprise with a big kiss. Also, the duo were hugged up while his chocolate birthday cake was being brought out.


Do the videos confirm the two are dating? No, however it looks like they are at the very least enjoying each others company and it isn’t anything wrong with that.

Related: Nicki Minaj Responds To Rumors That She’s Dating Nas
Related: Nicki Minaj Slips Nas Some Tongue In “Right By My Side” Video

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Kendall Jenner Gets Hit With Another Lawsuit Over…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture
 2 days ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Bill Cosby to Steve Harvey…”Stay Away From Me”
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
11 Celebrities Who Refuse To Be Slut-Shamed
 3 days ago
09.11.17
DeRay Davis Has Something To Say About His…
 3 days ago
09.11.17
The Internet Can’t Stop Sweating Teyana Taylor’s Sexy…
 4 days ago
09.10.17
Beyoncé, Janet Jackson & More Head To Houston…
 4 days ago
09.11.17
#JaRuleAppreciationDay Is Blowing Up Twitter And It’s Hilarious…
 6 days ago
09.11.17
Did DeRay Davis Threaten To Get His Sisters…
 6 days ago
09.11.17
Photos