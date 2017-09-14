Did Nas & Nicki Minaj Make Their “Relationship” Official?

Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine
18 photos Launch gallery
Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine
1. Happy Birthday Nas!Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. When He Stood Next To The Most Powerful Woman In The WorldSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. When He Wasn’t Facing The Camera But Still Took An Amazing PhotoSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. When He Was Just Chilling In His Basketball ShortsSource:Instagram 4 of 18
5. When He’s Standing Next To A Portrait Of Himself That Also Looks GoodSource:Instagram 5 of 18
6. When He’s With His Daughter DestinySource:Instagram 6 of 18
7. When He Has Millions Of Dollars On His NeckSource:Instagram 7 of 18
8. When He’s Suited & BootedSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. When This Gross Old Lady Licked His Face (We Know That’s Madonna)Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. When He Was Posted Up In Front Of Queensbridge ProjectsSource:Instagram 10 of 18
11. When He Stopped To Talk To The YouthSource:Instagram 11 of 18
12. When He Stunted With Puff In The ‘Hate Me Now’ VideoSource:Instagram 12 of 18
13. …. He Just Loves Those FursSource:Instagram 13 of 18
14. When He’s Smoking HIs Signature CigarSource:Instagram 14 of 18
15. When He Was On A Billboard In Times SquareSource:Instagram 15 of 18
16. When He Was With Rap Legend Chuck DSource:Instagram 16 of 18
17. When He Was Back In Queensbridge With His Best Friend Will (RIP)Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. He Really Just Wakes Up Like ThisSource:Instagram 18 of 18
It’s looking like the Nas and Nicki Minaj dating rumors are true.
The legendary Queens rappers was spotted together Wednesday night at Nas’ 44th Birthday celebration and were caught on Instagram Live getting frisky. In the video above you will see Nas catching Minaj by surprise with a big kiss. Also, the duo were hugged up while his chocolate birthday cake was being brought out.
Do the videos confirm the two are dating? No, however it looks like they are at the very least enjoying each others company and it isn’t anything wrong with that.
Related: Nicki Minaj Responds To Rumors That She’s Dating Nas
Related: Nicki Minaj Slips Nas Some Tongue In “Right By My Side” Video
comments – Add Yours