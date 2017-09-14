Did Nas & Nicki Minaj Make Their “Relationship” Official?

Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine 18 photos Launch gallery Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine 1. Happy Birthday Nas! Source:Instagram 1 of 18 2. When He Stood Next To The Most Powerful Woman In The World Source:Instagram 2 of 18 3. When He Wasn’t Facing The Camera But Still Took An Amazing Photo Source:Instagram 3 of 18 4. When He Was Just Chilling In His Basketball Shorts Source:Instagram 4 of 18 5. When He’s Standing Next To A Portrait Of Himself That Also Looks Good Source:Instagram 5 of 18 6. When He’s With His Daughter Destiny Source:Instagram 6 of 18 7. When He Has Millions Of Dollars On His Neck Source:Instagram 7 of 18 8. When He’s Suited & Booted Source:Instagram 8 of 18 9. When This Gross Old Lady Licked His Face (We Know That’s Madonna) Source:Instagram 9 of 18 10. When He Was Posted Up In Front Of Queensbridge Projects Source:Instagram 10 of 18 11. When He Stopped To Talk To The Youth Source:Instagram 11 of 18 12. When He Stunted With Puff In The ‘Hate Me Now’ Video Source:Instagram 12 of 18 13. …. He Just Loves Those Furs Source:Instagram 13 of 18 14. When He’s Smoking HIs Signature Cigar Source:Instagram 14 of 18 15. When He Was On A Billboard In Times Square Source:Instagram 15 of 18 16. When He Was With Rap Legend Chuck D Source:Instagram 16 of 18 17. When He Was Back In Queensbridge With His Best Friend Will (RIP) Source:Instagram 17 of 18 18. He Really Just Wakes Up Like This Source:Instagram 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine Happy 44th Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine

The legendary Queens rappers was spotted together Wednesday night at Nas’ 44th Birthday celebration and were caught on Instagram Live getting frisky. In the video above you will see Nas catching Minaj by surprise with a big kiss. Also, the duo were hugged up while his chocolate birthday cake was being brought out.

Do the videos confirm the two are dating? No, however it looks like they are at the very least enjoying each others company and it isn’t anything wrong with that.