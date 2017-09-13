Music
So Cute! Serena William shows off baby girl! #WhatsTrending

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Here she is … the first kid to ever win a major tennis tournament from inside the womb!!!!


Serena Williams and baby daddy Alexis Ohanian just revealed the first pic of their brand new daughter — Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

She’s a junior!

Serena says Alexis Jr. weighed 6 lbs 14 ounces when she was born on Sept. 1.

And she’s already crediting the kid with winning a Grand Slam title, since Serena won the Australian Open while she was pregnant with A2.

But the delivery wasn’t exactly smooth sailing — 35-year-old Serena says there were “a lot of complications” at the hospital that required them to stay there for 6 or 7 days.

The good news … everything seems fine now and Serena says, “Look what we got! A baby girl!”

Congrats to Serena and Alexis!


 

Serena Williams is a glowing mama AND bride-to-be.

