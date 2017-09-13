So Cute! Serena William shows off baby girl! #WhatsTrending

Here she is … the first kid to ever win a major tennis tournament from inside the womb!!!!
Serena Williams and baby daddy Alexis Ohanian just revealed the first pic of their brand new daughter — Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.
She’s a junior!
Serena says Alexis Jr. weighed 6 lbs 14 ounces when she was born on Sept. 1.
And she’s already crediting the kid with winning a Grand Slam title, since Serena won the Australian Open while she was pregnant with A2.
But the delivery wasn’t exactly smooth sailing — 35-year-old Serena says there were “a lot of complications” at the hospital that required them to stay there for 6 or 7 days.
The good news … everything seems fine now and Serena says, “Look what we got! A baby girl!”
Congrats to Serena and Alexis!
