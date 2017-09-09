9 O'Clock News
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reportedly Working Towards Reconciliation

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Kanye has asked for a “face-to-face” with Hov, according to sources.

Kanye West has reached out to Jay-Z to work out their recent issues, according to a report from TMZ. A source “close to the situation” has suggested that West has requested a “face-to-face” conversation with his longtime friend and collaborator. This follows a public feud the two artists have been involved in since Kanye spoke candidly about their strained relationship at a show on the Yeezus tour last October. “Don’t call me, after the robbery, and say ‘how you feelin?’ You wanna know how I’m feelin? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house,” he said. He also directly addressed Beyonce at a November performance: “I was hurt, I went down seven years on behalf of [you]… Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over “Hotline Bling.” Shortly after the comments, Kanye was hospitalized.

