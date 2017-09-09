Rock-T And His Wife Krystal Talk About Trust Within Your Relationship [VIDEO]

Rock-T and his wife sit down to talk about one of the most important things in a relationship and that’s trust.

Krystal, his wife expressed that in a marriage your partner must be your best friend and after trust comes into the relationship.

Rock-T mentioned that having your partner as a best friend is an amazing thing, they are there when you need a pep talk, to help you with guidance and comfort you.

Trust within your relationship means “keeping it 100” no matter what and being an open book with the person.

The cute couple also talked about a huge topic which was your inner circle of friends. Even though they both have single friends sometimes they can add gasoline to the flame.

Krystal said, “You don’t want a big circle,” but through time you realize exactly who respects your marriage and who doesn’t.

Fade some of those friends out, but sometimes at the end of the day you realize the only person you ever needed was your partner.

Rock-T and Krystal have a great relationship but sometimes they argue like every other couple and you have to work through that.

The advice they gave to couples is pretty amazing and we hope to share more videos just like this more often.

