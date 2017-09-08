Leslie Jones Came All The Way Through With This Birthday Look

Leslie Jones celebrated her 50th birthday by showing us her sexy side.
“I’m 50 & SLAYING YALL,” Jones wrote underneath her photo.
The “SNL” comedian showed off her svelte figure paired with a Natori Company bodysuit, Zara skirt and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Jones has been hitting the iron in the gym and it looks like her hard work is paying off!
The “SNL “comedian made us laugh earlier in the day by posting a celebratory birthday dance to “Birthday B***h” by Trap Beckham.
Beauties are you feeling the lewk?
DON’T MISS:
On Blast: ‘SNL’ Star Leslie Jones Claims Ritz-Carlton Chain ‘Doesn’t Like Black People’
Leslie Jones On Why She’s Keeping Her New Bae A Secret: ‘I Don’t Want Everybody Bothering Him’
Black Men Just Unified To Show Love For Leslie Jones
BEST IN SHOW: The Bold, Sequined & Leather Looks From Day 1 Of NYFW
100 photos Launch gallery
BEST IN SHOW: The Bold, Sequined & Leather Looks From Day 1 Of NYFW
1. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 1 of 100
2. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 2 of 100
3. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 3 of 100
4. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 4 of 100
5. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 5 of 100
6. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 6 of 100
7. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 7 of 100
8. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 8 of 100
9. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 9 of 100
10. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 10 of 100
11. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 11 of 100
12. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 12 of 100
13. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 13 of 100
14. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 14 of 100
15. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 15 of 100
16. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 16 of 100
17. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 17 of 100
18. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 18 of 100
19. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 19 of 100
20. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 20 of 100
21. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 21 of 100
22. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 22 of 100
23. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 23 of 100
24. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 24 of 100
25. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 25 of 100
26. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 26 of 100
27. Harlem Fashion RowSource:iONEDigital 27 of 100
28. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 28 of 100
29. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 29 of 100
30. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 30 of 100
31. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 31 of 100
32. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 32 of 100
33. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 33 of 100
34. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 34 of 100
35. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 35 of 100
36. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 36 of 100
37. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 37 of 100
38. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 38 of 100
39. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 39 of 100
40. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 40 of 100
41. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 41 of 100
42. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 42 of 100
43. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 43 of 100
44. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 44 of 100
45. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 45 of 100
46. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 46 of 100
47. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 47 of 100
48. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 48 of 100
49. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 49 of 100
50. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 50 of 100
51. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 51 of 100
52. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 52 of 100
53. Greta Constantine - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 53 of 100
54. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 54 of 100
55. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 55 of 100
56. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 56 of 100
57. VFILES - Backstage - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 57 of 100
58. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 58 of 100
59. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 59 of 100
60. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 60 of 100
61. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 61 of 100
62. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 62 of 100
63. VFILES - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 63 of 100
64. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 64 of 100
65. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 65 of 100
66. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 66 of 100
67. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 67 of 100
68. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 68 of 100
69. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 69 of 100
70. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 70 of 100
71. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 71 of 100
72. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 72 of 100
73. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 73 of 100
74. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 74 of 100
75. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 75 of 100
76. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 76 of 100
77. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 77 of 100
78. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 78 of 100
79. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 79 of 100
80. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 80 of 100
81. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 81 of 100
82. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 82 of 100
83. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 83 of 100
84. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 84 of 100
85. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 85 of 100
86. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 86 of 100
87. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 87 of 100
88. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 88 of 100
89. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 89 of 100
90. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 90 of 100
91. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 91 of 100
92. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 92 of 100
93. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 93 of 100
94. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 94 of 100
95. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 95 of 100
96. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 96 of 100
97. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 97 of 100
98. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 98 of 100
99. Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 99 of 100
100. Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 100 of 100
comments – Add Yours