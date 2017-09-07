How You Can Help Rickey Smiley Get People Safely Out Of Hurricane Irma’s Path [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley is taking action as Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida and after tearing through the Caribbean. Already, as many as ten deaths have been reported in the islands that Irma has touched. Rickey wants to be as much a part of preventing that going forward as he can, so he and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” are organizing charter busses to get people safely out of the destructive path of Irma for the duration of the storm, and back home after it’s all clear.

Of course, charter busses are costly, but with your help, we can make sure everyone who needs a way out has one. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

