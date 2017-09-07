The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Recalls How He Learned About Racial Bias [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley and Headkrack were talking about something that is more increasingly being referred to as “The Talk,” in the black community. This is a crucial conversation black parents must have with their children about encountering racial bias in every day life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey looked back at where he learned about racial bias, and how much his history courses in school actually contributed to that for him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How You Can Help Rickey Smiley Get People Safely Out Of Hurricane Irma’s Path [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tells Story Of The “Funky Two” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Celebrates This Adorable Fan’s 100th Birthday! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

57 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 8 hours ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 12 hours ago
09.07.17
Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Kanye West Cancels His Show At New York…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Winning! Yvonne Orji Lands Role In A Kevin…
 15 hours ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 3 days ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Photos