Rickey Smiley Recalls How He Learned About Racial Bias [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley and Headkrack were talking about something that is more increasingly being referred to as “The Talk,” in the black community. This is a crucial conversation black parents must have with their children about encountering racial bias in every day life.

Rickey looked back at where he learned about racial bias, and how much his history courses in school actually contributed to that for him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

