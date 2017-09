Juicy Calls Out Rickey Smiley For Taking Her Only Segment Away [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley had to call a meeting for Juicy, because she felt that she was being mistreated. When her only segment seems to have been pulled, she takes offense to the shade she feels Rickey is throwing on her. Rickey says it’s because listeners have called to complain, but Juicy maintains that her fans love her and demand to hear her sing.

Well, Rickey immediately reinstates her segment, and Juicy gives some Lil Uzi Vert a try. She might have some trouble in this key, though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

