Will Jamie Foxx Be Punished For Going Public With Katie Holmes? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A few years ago, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were rumored to be an item, though most of us brushed it off as crazy Hollywood hearsay. But years later, it looks like the couple has gone full on public and unapologetic after they were spotted holding hands and strolling romantically on the beach.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gary With Da Tea wonders if he won’t be blackballed for getting with Tom Cruise‘s ex. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Katie Holmes Using Jamie Foxx? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Jamie Foxx Engaged To Katie Holmes? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why The Rumors About Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Might Be True [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]