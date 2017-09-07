The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Shows Off His Alabama Football Man Cave [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
We all know that Rickey Smiley is a huge fan on the Alabama football team, but did you know he had a man cave dedicated to them?

Rickey posted a Facebook Live and showed off his Alabama decorated man cave.

He showed the bathroom which had banners and pictures in it of past members of the Alabama team.

Rickey was proud to show off the fact that he’s been a fan for so long as he had pictures of him with past coaches as well.

In the man cave he had helmets of his favorite two teams Alabama and the Dallas Cowboys.

While he took Facebook Live on the tour ESPN was playing on the television and Rickey got upset because both men that were talking picked Florida State to win the game.

Before Rickey left the room he showed off the candy machines that he has to eat while the game is on.

He had to go outside to calm down because his nerves were bad, thankfully Alabama that day won.

