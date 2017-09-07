The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Lori Flowers’ Amazing Advice For Being Prepared For Your Job Interview [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment


Lori Flowers, longtime friend to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” came through to talk about some of the business advice she lays out in her book, “A Seat At The Table.” The book is a survival guide for women in the business world, with tips on how to carry yourself, how to dress for job interviews, and much more. She chatted with the morning show about how everyone can present their best self for a job interview.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lori talks about what to wear, and how to address tattoos, colored hair, nails and more. Plus, she gives advice to recently incarcerated folks who are rejoining the work force. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this helpful interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Anika Noni Rose On Finding Time For Vacation Between Acting Jobs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: 5 Jobs OJ Simpson Won’t Be Offered [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Elle Varner On The Jobs She Worked Before She Was Famous [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

13 photos Launch gallery

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

Continue reading Lori Flowers’ Amazing Advice For Being Prepared For Your Job Interview [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 8 hours ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 12 hours ago
09.07.17
Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Kanye West Cancels His Show At New York…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Winning! Yvonne Orji Lands Role In A Kevin…
 15 hours ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 3 days ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Photos