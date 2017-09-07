Ta-Nehisi Coates On Why Trump Is Trying To Dismantle Obama’s Legacy

Photo by

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Why Trump Is Trying To Dismantle Obama’s Legacy

In a piece for The Atlantic, Coates writes that 'replacing Obama is not enough' for Trump.

Written By: Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius

Posted 12 hours ago
With efforts to take down Obamacare and decisions to cancel DACA, it’s no secret that 45 is trying to take down anything productive from the Obama administration. But no one has considered how whiteness and the dismantling of Black excellence plays into this.

In a compelling piece for The Atlantic, journalist and cultural critic Ta-Nehisi Coates illustrated precisely how (and why) Donald Trump is creating his legacy by negating everything that Obama stood for.

“For Trump, it almost seems that the fact of Obama, the fact of a black president, insulted him personally,” he writes. “Replacing Obama is not enough—Trump has made the negation of Obama’s legacy the foundation of his own. And this too is whiteness.”

You can check out the piece at The Atlantic here.

SOURCE: The Atlantic

