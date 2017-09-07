Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Multiple Deaths Reported In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Irma

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Times

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Sadly, the death toll from Hurricane Irma is expected to rise in the coming days.

 

Hurricane Irma continues to ravage the island of Puerto Rico with Florida not far behind, which means that fatalities are bound to happen. Unfortunately, the death toll is rising rapidly in the wake of Hurricane Irma and expected to get even worse before the storm officially passes.

Hurricane Irma has already caused immense devastation and destruction, but the saddest part is those who have lost their lives as they tried to evacuate, as the death toll is now in the double digits. The New York Daily News has the full report of the multiple deaths currently being reported, when Florida can expect to be hit the hardest and further evacuation plans for residents impacted.

Via New York Daily News:

At least 10 people have been killed by Hurricane Irma as the mighty Category 5 storm continues menacing its way through the Caribbean. Radar tracking shows the storm passed Puerto Rico on Thursday morning, sending its 185 mph winds to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Eight people have been killed on France’s Caribbean territories, with another 23 injured, according to French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. The death toll could go up in places like St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, but crews haven’t fully assessed the damage.

A 2-year-old child was killed in Barbuda as a family attempted to escape a destroyed home amid the storm, officials said. Another person was killed on the neighboring Antigua, where nearly all roads are considered impassable. “It is just really a horrendous situation,” Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the Associated Press.

While 60% of Barbuda residents are currently homeless and without power and water, officials in the state of Florida are preparing for Hurricane Irma’s presence this weekend by urging residents to evacuate ASAP. Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered a mandatory evacuation of the Florida Keys, moving over 41,000 people, while the city of Palm Beach also issued an evacuation request earlier in the week.

We at HB are continuing to keep those impacted by Hurricane Irma in our prayers.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Janet Jackson Plans To Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims Before Her Tour Stop In Houston

Robert De Niro Pledges To Help Rebuild Island Of Barbuda After Hurricane Irma

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Robert Gauthier, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 8 hours ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 12 hours ago
09.07.17
Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Kanye West Cancels His Show At New York…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Winning! Yvonne Orji Lands Role In A Kevin…
 15 hours ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 3 days ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Photos