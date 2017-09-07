Entertainment
Kanye West Cancels His Show At New York Fashion Week

Fans are sure to be disappointed.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Kanye West

Source: Splash / Splash News


One big fashionista wont be showcasing his talents at New York Fashion Week. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Kanye West, who’s usually one of the most anticipated designers, has canceled his show for the Yeezy season six collection.

Redken, the brand set to do hair for the runway show, confirmed its cancellation. Sources say they cut the presentation because, “they did not get the pieces together in time.” This does not mean that the season six collection will not see the light of day. Sources continued that there will be “a presentation or showroom for the season six collection, but it won’t happen in the near future.”

Kanye’s camp has yet to comment. We’ll keep you posted if any new info surfaces.

