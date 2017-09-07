Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By Lance Gross

Here comes the boom💣 In celebration of #NYFW, we bring your our latest editorial shoot, featuring @karrueche photographed by @lancegross and styled by @bryonjavar for @fashionbombdaily x @revolttv . Inspired by #karrueche 's character Virginia in @clawstnt , #bryonjavar outfitted our subject in pieces by #haiderackermann @h.a , @candicecuoco, @marinahoermanseder and accessories by @melodyehsani , @levian_jewelry and more. Hair: @ChrisDylanHair using @DaretoHaveHair_ Makeup: @Mua.Alexander Editor in Chief: @ClaireSulmers Shot at @j3collection See more on FashionBombDaily.com, Revolt.TV and @revolttv ! #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion #karruechetran
Karrueche was dressed by creative director and stylist Bryon Javar with photography from actor Lance Gross. Inspiration was pulled from Karrueche’s character Virgina on the TNT series Claws. Karrueche wears pieces from Marina Hoermanseder, Marc Jacobs, Haider Ackermann, Bishme Cromartie, and more.
The rising model and actress even took a break from the flashing cameras for an interview. When asked what’s the biggest lesson she learned in love and in life, Karrueche answered, “Putting myself first, loving myself more.”
She continued, “I really wanted to take care of myself. I’m 29 years old right now. I need to solidify myself, I need to focus, and you know, start my career.”
You can watch Karrueche’s interview below and check out more of her amazing photos. You can also catch her on TNT’s Claws, which just got renewed for a second season.
