Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By Lance Gross

The rising star is camera ready for New York Fashion Week.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Karrueche Tran is giving us looks and colors for days thanks to her new photo shoot with Fashion Bomb Daily in collaboration with Revolt TV. The series launches in the midst of New York Fashion Week and Karrueche is sure to inspire some fashion divas on the Big Apple streets.

Karrueche was dressed by creative director and stylist Bryon Javar with photography from actor Lance Gross. Inspiration was pulled from Karrueche’s character Virgina on the TNT series Claws. Karrueche wears pieces from Marina Hoermanseder, Marc Jacobs, Haider Ackermann, Bishme Cromartie, and more.

The rising model and actress even took a break from the flashing cameras for an interview. When asked what’s the biggest lesson she learned in love and in life, Karrueche answered, “Putting myself first, loving myself more.”

She continued, “I really wanted to take care of myself. I’m 29 years old right now. I need to solidify myself, I need to focus, and you know, start my career.”

You can watch Karrueche’s interview below and check out more of her amazing photos. You can also catch her on TNT’s Claws, which just got renewed for a second season.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Karrueche Tran Stuns In New Photos Shot By…
 8 hours ago
09.07.17
Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras…
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous…
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Drops Her Debut Single
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 12 hours ago
09.07.17
Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Kanye West Cancels His Show At New York…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Winning! Yvonne Orji Lands Role In A Kevin…
 15 hours ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 3 days ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 6 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Photos