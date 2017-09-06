Barack Obama Slams President Trump For Ending DACA Program

On Tuesday morning, Barack Obama decided to take to his Facebook page and bash President Trump’s recent decision to rescind an immigration order shielding some children of undocumented immigrants from deportation, calling the move “cruel” and “self-defeating.”

“To target these young people is wrong — because they have done nothing wrong,” Obama wrote in a post on Facebook hours after the decision was announced by President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “It is self-defeating — because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel.”

Finish this story [here]