It’s Official: Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Make First Appearance As A Couple

The lovebirds are no longer keeping their super secret relationship under wraps.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Relationship rumors between actress Katie Holmes and actor/comedian Jamie Foxx have been swirling for years.

About a year after Holmes’ public divorce from Tom Cruise, the pair was spotted out and about on dates and at events. But neither star’s camp confirmed their relationship.

In 2016, marriage rumors hit the internet when Holmes was spotted with a ring on her finger. At the time, Academy Award winner Foxx denied he was involved with Holmes in any way.

But the duo was caught on camera showing major PDA in Malibu on Monday, TMZ reports.

Jamie Foxx et Katie Holmes assument enfin leur couple!

A post shared by La Scandaleuse (@lascandaleuse_) on

The secret is out!

Photos