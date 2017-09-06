Bobby Brown Says He Taught Michael Jackson How To Do The Moonwalk

is credited with a lot of things in pop culture, ie: starting, popularizing terms like “tenderoni” and the gumby haircut; now you can add the moonwalk to that list. According to him at least.

“I was the first one in Orchard Park to do the moonwalk,” Brown explained during a length interview with Shawn Setaro of The Cipher. “So, the moonwalk was one of my signature moves. Nobody. I had brought it up from down South. It was something that just killed the game once I brought it up the East Coast.”

The Every Little Step I Take singer then revealed he allegedly taught Michael Jackson how to do the infectious dance when he and the boys of New Edition found themselves dancing in “this big room with mirrors,” at MJ’s house.

“Actually, I was the one that taught Michael how to do it,” he added. “He saw me do the moonwalk. And he [asked], ‘What is that?’ And I did it again. He just watched it, and he just started doin’ it.”

Bobby says he learned the dance from another little boy in Alabama.

