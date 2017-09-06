The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson: Why Immigration Policy Isn’t Just About Latino People [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Ahead of the Trump administration announcing the end of DACA (which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), Jeff Johnson explained some important info about the program. It protects 800,000 children of immigrants, who were brought here at very young ages by their parents. Jeff Sessions announced yesterday that the Trump administration would be rolling back the program; if this actually goes through, it will devastate communities across the country that are affected by Dreamers’ and all of the work they do for the country.

Jeff Johnson points out that immigration issues are always framed using latino stories in the media, but immigration undoubtedly affects the black community as well, as many of us have loved ones in West Africa and the Caribbean. Click on the audio player to hear more from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos