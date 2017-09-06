How 50 Cent Showed He Knows How To Play The Game [EXCLUSIVE]

For the latter half of this season of “Power,” 50 Cent has been threatening to take the hit show off of Starz, the network it currently airs on. After they didn’t do what he wanted them to do with a major episode’s airing, he went on a social media rant, and started telling fans to cancel their Starz subscriptions after Power’s season finished airing.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Well, 50 took to social media after a meeting with Chris Albrecht, the head of Starz, to let everyone know that they should keep their subscriptions, and that there would be more exciting things on the horizon for him and Starz. Not only that, but he also seems to have squeezed a hefty amount of money out of the network. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Meagan Good & 50 Cent Vs. Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why 50 Cent And His Son Need Iyanla Vanzant [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Has 50 Cent Been Faking His Riches This Whole Time? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]
21 photos Launch gallery
1. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
1 of 21
2. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
2 of 21
3. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
3 of 21
4. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
4 of 21
5. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
5 of 21
6. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
6 of 21
7. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
7 of 21
8. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
8 of 21
9. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
9 of 21
10. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
10 of 21
11. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
11 of 21
12. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
12 of 21
13. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
13 of 21
14. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
14 of 21
15. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
15 of 21
16. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
16 of 21
17. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
17 of 21
18. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
18 of 21
19. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
19 of 21
20. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
20 of 21
21. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS
21 of 21