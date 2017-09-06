How 50 Cent Showed He Knows How To Play The Game [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the latter half of this season of “Power,” 50 Cent has been threatening to take the hit show off of Starz, the network it currently airs on. After they didn’t do what he wanted them to do with a major episode’s airing, he went on a social media rant, and started telling fans to cancel their Starz subscriptions after Power’s season finished airing.

Well, 50 took to social media after a meeting with Chris Albrecht, the head of Starz, to let everyone know that they should keep their subscriptions, and that there would be more exciting things on the horizon for him and Starz. Not only that, but he also seems to have squeezed a hefty amount of money out of the network. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

