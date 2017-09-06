Ex-Sheriff David Clarke Blocked From White House Post

Photo by

News
Home > News

Ex-Sheriff David Clarke Blocked From White House Post

The controversial former sheriff accepts a position with a Pro-Trump PAC after John Kelly crushed his dream of working in the White House.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke has long sought a position with the Trump administration. But that looks unlikely—at least while White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has a say in these matters.

Fox News reports that Clarke, who recently resigned as sheriff, announced on Tuesday that he landed a senior adviser and spokesman position with the Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

In a statement, reported by Fox, Clarke called it “an honor to join” the PAC because he shares its values.

“It gives me the chance to do what I love most—promote President Trump’s agenda, including his fierce support for the American law enforcement officer, and ensure the will of the American people who got President Trump elected is not derailed by the left or the self-serving Washington establishment,” he continued.

However, the Trump loyalist reportedly had his heart set on working directly for the administration, for which he was under consideration for several weeks, The Daily Beast reported.

White House sources told The Daily Beast that Kelly blocked Clarke from getting a position in the West Wing and at the Department of Homeland Security.

Part of Clarke’s problem is that he comes with a ton of unwanted baggage. When Kelly served as DHS secretary, he opposed hiring the former sheriff because Clarke oversaw a shoddy Milwaukee jail system in which four people—including a baby—died.

This is the latest example of Kelly flexing his muscles. He recently limited the access of White House adviser Omarosa Manigault to the President Donald Trump. She was accused of “triggering” the president by feeding him unvetted news reports that distracted his attention.

SOURCE:  Fox News, Daily Beast

SEE ALSO:

3 Things To Know About Ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Milwaukee Sheriff Oddly Silent About Terrill Thomas Jail Dehydration Death

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

10 Black Trump Supporters

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 1 day ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 3 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 5 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 5 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 6 days ago
08.31.17
Photos