Bun B Gathers, Oprah, Beyoncé And Other Celebs For Hurricane Harvey Telethon

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Bun B Gathers, Oprah, Beyoncé And Other Celebs For Hurricane Harvey Telethon

"Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief" will air live from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville on September 12.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


When it comes to Hurricane Harvey, celebs are putting their money where their mouths are and using their influence for good.

The Texan rapper Bun B is gathering other Texas natives including Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, as well as George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey to help raise funds for victims of the disastrous storm. According to the New York Times, the special “Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will air live from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville on September 12  on networks ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC.

Interesting in giving back?

You can make a donation via your phone, text message and the telethon’s website, HandInHand2017.com. All proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and other local organizations.

Don’t have cable or regular TV to watch? No worries: You can stream the special on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

As we’ve previously reported, the Gulf Coast including Houston has experienced epic flooding resulting from Hurricane Harvey. It has left 53 people dead and almost 30K people displaced from their homes.

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

RELATED NEWS:

Two Friends Who Grew Up Undocumented Died Trying To Rescue Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her Birthday

Tyler Perry Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief, Defends Joel Osteen

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

16 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

       

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 1 day ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 3 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 5 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 5 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 6 days ago
08.31.17
Photos