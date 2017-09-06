You Go Girl! Tamar Braxton Drops New Album Cover Art

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

You Go Girl! Tamar Braxton Drops New Album Cover Art

The singer stresses that "Bluebird Of Happiness" is her "best work to date."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'Boo! A Madea Halloween' - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty


Tamar Braxton is serious about spreading her creative wings! 

The singer recently took to social media to announce her fifth studio album, Bluebird of HappinessShe wrote: “My BEST work to date. My new album. Bluebird of Happiness. I know I keep saying it’s coming. But I promise u I can NOT wait to share this.”

And the art is beautiful!

A nude Tamar looks like a dream covered in blue, silver and purple metallic body paint topped off with white wings. 

According to Rap-Up, earlier this summer, Tamar released the first single “My Man,” inspired by her parents’ relationship. Bluebird of Happiness plans on dropping this fall.

Congrats Tamar!

RELATED NEWS:

2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Sky Show Featuring Tamar Braxton

This Is What Happened When A Tamar Braxton Fan Tried To Out Sing Her At A Concert

Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie Refund

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 19th, 2015

Tamar Braxton's Best 'DWTS' Performances

9 photos Launch gallery

Tamar Braxton's Best 'DWTS' Performances

Continue reading Tamar Braxton’s Best ‘DWTS’ Performances

Tamar Braxton's Best 'DWTS' Performances

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 1 day ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 3 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 5 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 5 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 6 days ago
08.31.17
Photos