Michael Rapaport Rips Lonzo Ball For His Comments About Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

During an interview, the host tried to get Lonzo Ball to listen to Nas, calling it “real hip-hop.” Lonzo denounced Nas as real hip-hop (which is usually a cardinal sin to actual hip-hop heads), and then dared to say it only lies within the realm of Future, Migos, and the like.

Tons of people came at Lonzo for that, but most notably comes a rant from actor Michael Rappaport who totally read him for filth over it. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

