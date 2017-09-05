The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea’s Mom Used His House As A Shelter Without Telling Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Gary With Da Tea‘s mom’s house, and a house of his own, were in the path of Hurricane Harvey. Gary, however, wasn’t around, which left his house empty. When it wasn’t impacted by the hurricane, Gary’s mom decided to use it as a shelter for those who were in need after the storm’s devastating impact. She did this, however, without really asking Gary how he felt about it. So of course, Gary feels some type of way.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

