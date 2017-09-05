Gary With Da Tea’s Mom Used His House As A Shelter Without Telling Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary With Da Tea‘s mom’s house, and a house of his own, were in the path of Hurricane Harvey. Gary, however, wasn’t around, which left his house empty. When it wasn’t impacted by the hurricane, Gary’s mom decided to use it as a shelter for those who were in need after the storm’s devastating impact. She did this, however, without really asking Gary how he felt about it. So of course, Gary feels some type of way.

