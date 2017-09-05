The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why It’s Obvious That Mathew Knowles & Beyonce Aren’t Speaking [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Mathew Knowles and Beyonce‘s relationship is notoriously complicated. The father-daughter duo and have been on and off of speaking terms of the years, but lately it’s been a little unclear whether she really has cut him completely off. But his latest birthday dedication makes it clear that he can’t get in touch with his daughter the way he liked to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

