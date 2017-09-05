Lil Uzi Vert “XO Tour Llif3” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]



Lil Uzi Vert‘s “XO Tour Llif3” has been one of the hit songs of the summer, with its catchy, provocative hook, “all my friends are dead.” The dark, eerie video is the second video he has released for the song; the first one was entirely animated. But this new video features zombies, The Weeknd, and mysterious Arabic subtitles. Check out this video above to experience the trippy, wild ride for yourself.

