Bodega Brovas – Bodega Is That Crew [NEW MUSIC]

The Bodega Brovas have gone full on retro for “Bodega Is That Crew,” their latest release. The rap trio, comprised of Travii the 7th, Keynote and our very own Headkrack, went into the lab and cooked up something entirely new for our ears. Just in time for you to soak up the last few drops of summertime, “Bodega Is That Crew” comes through with that old-school block party feel.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out the song in the player above to hear the hip-hop magic!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Lee “Don’t Need That” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]